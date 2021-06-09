Last updated: 02:53 PM ET, Wed June 09 2021

Lindblad Expeditions Restarts Voyages, Celebrates Construction Milestone

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton June 09, 2021

National Geographic Quest in Alaska
A rainbow over the National Geographic Quest in Alaska was captured on film by Lindblad Expeditions Founder and Co-Chair Sven Lindblad. (Photo via Lindblad Expeditions)

It’s a big week for Lindblad Expeditions. The adventure company restarted voyages in Alaska and the Galapagos and celebrated a construction milestone on a new vessel.

The National Geographic Resolution was floated out in Ulstein Verft, Norway, on June 8. Sister vessel to the National Geographic Endurance delivered in 2020, it is the second polar newbuild for the line.

National Geographic Resolution floated out in Norway on June 8, 2021.
National Geographic Resolution was floated out in Ulstein Verft, Norway on June 8, 2021. (Photo by Ulstein Group/Per Eide Studio via Lindblad Expeditions)

The 126-guest vessel is fully stabilized with the highest ice class (PC5 Category A) of any purpose-built passenger vessel. Key to its design is the patented X-Bow, which provides a smooth ride, even in adverse conditions, due to its powerful wave-slicing action. The bow also results in greater fuel efficiency and fewer emissions for reduced environmental impact.

National Geographic Resolution is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, guests boarded National Geographic Quest for the first time in over 15 months.

“To say boarding was a moment of indescribable joy would be an understatement,” the company said in a statement. “Guests and staff were greeted by familiar faces and welcoming new faces. They found their way about the ship, and everything began to feel wonderfully normal again. Then suddenly, a rainbow. The expedition had begun, and guests are now having the extraordinary experiences the Lindblad Expeditions Team have waited so long to provide.”

This week also brought the restart of National Geographic Venture in Alaska and National Geographic Endeavour ll in Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands.

Sven Lindblad, founder and co-chair, joined the first Alaska voyage and shot the rainbow photograph. “Now we are in Alaska with unbelievably happy guests,” he said. “I could not be happier, more grateful, and relieved.”

Theresa Norton
