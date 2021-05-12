Maiden Voyage for New Sea Cloud Spirit Set for September
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton May 12, 2021
Sea Cloud Cruises has accepted delivery of its new Sea Cloud Spirit, a 136-passenger sailing ship, and its maiden voyage is scheduled for Sept. 14 for a 10-night roundtrip from Rome.
Sea Cloud Spirit will spend the fall in the Western Mediterranean and the upcoming winter season in the Canary Islands. It’s a modern sailing ship, offering plenty of space under the open sky, flexible dining times (both inside and out), balcony cabins, a spacious spa/wellness area and an elegant interior design combined with a classical yacht-style feel.
However, like its sister ships, Sea Cloud Spirit also will incorporate a traditional sailing experience, sailing the way it was always meant to be done, by hand.
The Sea Cloud Spirit will become the third ship for Sea Cloud Cruises, which currently operates the Sea Cloud and the Sea Cloud II.
The Sea Cloud is the oldest sailing passenger ship in the world and has a notable history – it operated as a private yacht for American socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post, then was a floating diplomatic palace for leaders from all over the world, and later a warship ship for the Americans during WWII. This year, Sea Cloud celebrates its 90th birthday.
On Sea Cloud Spirit, 25 of the 69 outside cabins will be equipped with balconies, including the three owner suites. The spacious wellness area has three treatment rooms, a Finnish sauna, a steam bath and a hairdressing salon. The separate fitness area will be located on the sundeck of the ship.
Roughly 44,100 square feet of sails will billow under the sky, surrounded by wind and waves, bringing guests up close to nature. The new ship represents environment-friendly and gentle eco-tourism. Eco-friendly marine diesel is already used on both existing tall-ships, and a low consumption hybrid machine (diesel-electric) will be used for the Sea Cloud Spirit.
And like its sister ships, the majority of each trip is conducted under the sails, engines off, the cleanest way to travel. It takes the crew almost one hour to hoist the sails by hand, and it is a fascinating spectacle.
For more information on the Sea Cloud Spirit’s programs, click here.
