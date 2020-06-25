Majestic Princess Joins Sister Ships in Los Angeles for 2021/2022 Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Laurie Baratti June 25, 2020
Princess Cruises today announced the upcoming addition of Majestic Princess to its West-Coast fleet, which will soon consist of five ships sailing departures out of two home ports, located in Los Angeles and San Francisco, for the 2021 season.
In addition to exploring the U.S.’ West Coast, these sailings will also transport guests to experience diverse offerings in Hawaii and Mexico. Reservations go on sale July 8, 2020.
Majestic Princess will begin sailing from Los Angeles for the first time on seven-day itineraries to the Mexican Riviera, as well as seven-day Classic California Coast voyages during Fall 2021/Spring 2022.
Then, in Spring 2022, her sister vessel, the Discovery Princess—also embarking on her maiden voyages from Los Angeles—will join Majestic Princess in sailing seven-day departures to California and Mexico.
Sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles on an alternating schedule of fifteen-day Hawaiian Islands or ten-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez voyages, Grand Princess will also operate out of the brand’s Southern Californian home port.
Ruby Princess is set to sail her second season of roundtrip California Coast, Hawaii and Mexico itineraries from the line’s homeport in San Francisco, including a pair of ocean-to-ocean voyages via the famed Panama Canal.
Aboard select ships, Princess MedallionClass will be available for all West-Coast destinations, offering guests an elevated onboard experience that includes expedited embarkation, keyless stateroom entry, on-demand food and beverage delivery service, the ability to locate members of their party, Wi-Fi enabled internet access and streaming services and more.
West Coast sailing from September 2021 through April 2022 will include:
Mexico:
—Together, from the Port of Los Angeles, Majestic Princess and Discovery Princess (from Spring 2022) will offer 25 voyages to the Mexican Riviera, including seven-day cruises to guest-favorite locales like Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.
—From the Port of San Francisco, Ruby Princess will also sail three, ten-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera with such stops as Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta.
—From Los Angeles, Grand Princess and Sapphire Princess will sail seven, ten-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez voyages, staying overnight in Cabo San Lucas, and porting in La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta.
Hawaiian Islands:
—From their Los Angeles homeport, the Grand Princess and Sapphire Princess will sail fifteen-day roundtrip island-hopping itineraries to Maui, Oahu, Kauai and Hilo, while the Ruby Princess will do likewise out of San Francisco.
California/Pacific Northwest:
—Discovery Princess and Majestic Princess will sail seven-day cruises from Los Angeles, while Ruby Princess does the same from San Francisco, taking passengers to see California’s signature coastal cities and towns, like San Diego, Santa Barbara and Monterey.
—Three- to five-day cruises will also serve to showcase these West-Coast U.S. communities, but will also include Ensenada, Mexico.
—A separate, seven-day departure aboard the Ruby Princess out of San Francisco will set sail to experience the historic cities of the Pacific Northwest, such as Seattle, Washington and Astoria, Oregon.
For more information, contact a travel advisor or visit Princess.com.
For more information on Princess Cruises, California, Mexico, Hawaii
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS