Margaritaville at Sea Announces Onboard Entertainment Programming
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton April 28, 2022
Margaritaville at Sea has revealed details about the entertainment onboard the brand’s flagship vessel, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.
With an inaugural sailing scheduled for May 14, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise will cruise between the Port of Palm Beach, Fla., and Grand Bahama Island.
Upon embarkation, guests hear and see island-inspired music, friendly “Fins Up Crew” team members and Margaritaville stilt walkers.
The main attraction will be “Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show,” written and produced by Jimmy Buffett and Producer Frank Marshall. The show will feature stories and songs inspired by Buffett’s book, “Tales from Margaritaville.”
Performances in the Oasis Room and other public areas will include musicians, late-night comedy on select departures, game shows, streaming concerts, themed parties and kids programming.
Restaurants onboard include JWB Prime Steakhouse, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, Margaritaville Coffee, Euphoria Lounge and Sunset Bar.
