Margaritaville at Sea Paradise Cleared for Sailing, Resumes Regular Schedule
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti July 15, 2022
Following the delay of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise’s July 13 sailing, the cruise ship was once again cleared to sail this morning and is scheduled to resume its regular schedule, departing for Freeport at 5:00 p.m. today.
It was reported yesterday that the U.S. Coast Guard placed a ‘No Sail Order’ on Paradise after a problem was found during a routine inspection of the ship—as is required every six months under federal law—prompting the disembarkation of all the ship’s passengers and requiring that it remain docked at the Port of Palm Beach until the flagged onboard conditions were rectified.
As it turns out, the unsatisfactory conditions flagged by inspectors involved the onboard systems that close the ship’s automated doors, and workers were able to make the necessary repairs relatively quickly and Paradise back on its way to The Bahamas.
In a statement provided to TravelPulse today, Margaritaville at Sea’s CEO, Oneil Khosa, explained:
“On July 13, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise was unable to move forward with its planned departure due to corrective action the United States Coast Guard flagged during a routine inspection. All guests were disembarked from the ship and received compensation for the inconvenience.
Margaritaville at Sea’s top priority is to ensure the safety of our guests and crew members. Our cruise line's shoreside and shipboard teams worked closely with the United States Coast Guard to expeditiously address the issue and were cleared for sailing this morning following an inspection of work completed.
For purpose of clarification, the ship’s certificate of compliance was temporarily suspended while work onboard was completed in the port, primarily related to the closure of automated doors. We cooperated fully and completed all necessary work to return to safe service and welcome guests back onboard [in] under 48 hours.
Margaritaville at Sea is appreciative of our partnership with the USCG and their commitment to aiding and ensuring the safety of all guests and crew members. Margaritaville at Sea Paradise returns to its regular sailing schedule, departing from the Port of Palm Beach at 5 p.m. today.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Bahamas, Palm Beach, Florida
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS