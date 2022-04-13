Last updated: 10:57 AM ET, Wed April 13 2022

Meredith Vieira Christens Avalon Waterways’ Avalon View

From left, Avalon Waterways Managing Director Pam Hoffee, Meredith Vieira and Avalon View Captain Ambrose Manolach
From left, Avalon Waterways Managing Director Pam Hoffee, Meredith Vieira and Avalon View Captain Ambrose Manolach (photo via Globus family of brands)

Broadcast journalist Meredith Vieira christened Avalon Waterways’ 166-passenger Avalon View in a stylish and intimate ceremony on the banks of the Danube River in Bratislava, Slovakia, on April 12.

“Today we thank those with a vision of what could be and the hands to craft it so,” Vieira said in her blessing.

“Such beauty as this magnificent vessel now begins its river journey. Around every bend lies a new sight to behold, a new experience to savor, a new friend with whom to share it.

“May all aboard her travel safely with eyes wide open to the wonders that await.

“And what a fitting name: I now christen thee, the Avalon View. Take a little time to enjoy it.”

After the bottle of Johann Hubert Exclusive – a local sparkling wine – smashed against Avalon View’s bow, those in attendance broke out into applause.

“I didn’t realize how emotional I was going to get,” Vieira said in an interview following the christening. It just hit me what an incredible honor it is.”

As a first-time cruiser, Vieira said she would definitely sail on a river ship again.

“I think it’s fabulous,” she said. “It’s so warm and inviting, and I love size of the ship. You feel like you’re a part of a family. It’s really lovely.”

Vieira currently hosts the game show “25 Words Or Less,” and, among many other accomplishments, has also hosted “The Meredith Vieira Show,” “The Today Show” and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”

Like its Suite Ships sisters, Avalon View’s suites are equipped with Panorama Suites with floor-to-ceiling open-air balconies and beds that face the view.

On April 15, the ship will join its fleet mates on Danube River cruises for the 2022 Europe season.

The ship’s christening had originally been slated for April 2020 but was scuttled due to the pandemic.

Attending the ceremony were Avalon Waterways Managing Director Pam Hoffee, Captain Ambrose Manolach, the ship’s 47 crew members and 75 invited guests, which included travel advisors, journalists and local tourism officials and dignitaries.

