Meredith Vieira To Christen Avalon View in April 2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Avalon Waterways Lacey Pfalz January 11, 2022
Avalon Waterways’ newest ship, the Avalon View, will be christened by godmother Meredith Vieira on April 12, 2022 in Bratislava, Slovakia along the Danube River.
The ship’s inaugural voyage had at first been slated for April 2020, but has been continuously delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Meredith Vieira's godmother title had been announced as far back as 2019. Now, however, the 15-time Emmy Award-winning host, anchor and executive producer will be able to celebrate the christening with guests and members of the Avalon team.
“In our search for the perfect godmother for the Avalon View, we were inspired by Meredith Vieira,” said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways. “As a difference-making broadcast journalist, executive producer and television host, she has given us a unique, up-close-and-personal view into her life – and the lives of countless others – with unparalleled storytelling, compassionate interviews and an extraordinary ability to connect with those she meets. We are thrilled Meredith stuck with us, honoring us as godmother, for this long-awaited Suite Ship debut.”
The 166-passenger ship will join Avalon’s Suite Ship fleet along the Danube River, sailing to destinations like Vienna, Budapest, Bratislava, Prague and many more.
“I am extremely honored to be godmother to this beautiful ship! What a relaxing and magical way to travel through Europe,” said Vieira. “So come on board, raise a glass of bubbly, and, as I like to say, Take a little time to enjoy the VIEW!"
For more information or to book a cruise, please visit Avalon Waterways’ website or contact your travel advisor.
