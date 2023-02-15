Last updated: 09:51 AM ET, Wed February 15 2023

MSC Cruises' 2025 World Cruise Opens for Sale

A map of MSC's newest World Cruise itinerary, sailing in January, 2025. (photo via MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises’ newest 116-night World Cruise launches for sale today, February 15, for departure in January 2025.

The world cruise, which the MSC Magnifica will sail, features a new itinerary with fifty ports of call across twenty-one different countries, with nineteen days spent in Australia and four embarkation ports: Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille or Barcelona.

The 116-night voyage begins on January 4-7, 2025 (depending upon the embarkation port). Beginning with the Mediterranean, travelers will enjoy visiting some of Europe’s most ancient cities before heading to Casablanca, Morocco. They’ll then sail to Cape Verde and from there to South America, visiting Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Valparaiso before heading to the Falklands and to Ushuaia.

The South Pacific is the next region in the itinerary, spending two weeks sailing to Easter Island in Chile, Moorea in French Polynesia and the Cook Islands before sailing to New Zealand and Australia, where they’ll spend nineteen days traveling along the Southern and Western coasts of the continent.

Asia is the next stop on this world cruise, where travelers can enjoy an overnight stay in Bali and a visit to the garden-city of Singapore before heading to Malaysia and Phuket, Thailand.

Sailing along the Indian Ocean, travelers will then discover Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Aqaba, Jordan, before sailing within the Red Sea. While there, they’ll visit Sharm El-Sheik and Safaga before transiting through the Suez Canal and heading to Alexandria, Egypt.

The ship will then sail back to the Mediterranean, where travelers will disembark in Genoa.

In addition to the many ports of all, all World Cruise passengers can enjoy an included dine and drink package, fifteen included shore excursions and a 30 percent discount on laundry services while onboard.

