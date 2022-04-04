MSC Cruises Adding Stay & Cruise Packages
MSC Cruises announced it would be adding ‘Stay & Cruise’ packages this summer to help improve the customer service experience.
Passengers on East Mediterranean sailings will have the opportunity to spend up to two days exploring either Venice, Italy, or Athens, Greece, before they begin their seven-night voyage.
The new offer includes up to two nights’ accommodation in a four-star hotel with breakfast included, a half-day city exploration excursion, luggage transfers from the hotel to guest cabins onboard the cruise ship and private ground transportation to the vessel’s embarkation port.
“Up to two days spent in the magnificent cities of ether Venice or Athens will be a fantastic prelude to our guests’ seven-night cruises in the East Mediterranean and should be especially attractive for those that will fly into Italy and Greece for their summer holiday so that they can really make the most out of their trip,” MSC Vice President Achille Staiano said.
MSC’s offering will also be rolled out in late summer for United States sailings from Miami and Port Canaveral, with New York added in summer 2023. The hotels will have dedicated MSC staff on hand throughout the day to provide guests with information and tips for getting the most out of their excursions.
“Similarly, when we roll out the ‘Stay & Cruise’ program later this year in the USA we’ll see many more Europeans join our cruise ships to take advantage of having a truly memorable time in Miami and Orlando, plus from summer 2023, New York will prove a strong pull for those who want to explore the Big Apple prior to their cruise,” Staiano continued.
MSC’s ‘Stay & Cruise’ packages have been put together in partnership with its Italian tour operator, Going. The new packages for East Mediterranean itineraries will be on sale by the end of April.
