MSC Group Breaks Ground on North America’s Largest Cruise Terminal
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Donald Wood March 10, 2022
The Cruise Division of MSC Group broke ground on a new mega cruise terminal at PortMiami that will become North America’s largest once completed.
The new terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 and reflects an investment of approximately $350 million. MSC’s facility will feature a four-story building that can accommodate 36,000 passenger movements per day.
In addition to supporting the MSC Cruises brand expand its presence in the North American market, the PortMiami terminal will feature enough berthing space to serve three of the latest generation ships at one time.
“Our new terminal at PortMiami represents MSC Cruises’ commitment to growing in North America and will help drive our expansion in South Florida and beyond,” MSC Cruises USA President Ruben Rodriguez said.
“We’re proud of our partnership with Fincantieri, PortMiami and Miami-Dade County, and it’s a privilege to be able to contribute to the region’s continued growth and vitality,” Rodriguez continued.
The cruise complex will feature the main terminal building, a multi-level parking garage for 2,400 vehicles and new road construction to ensure traffic flows smoothly. While MSC will build two of the three new docks, Miami-Dade County will construct the third.
The project also involves the construction of related shore infrastructure, including water supply stations and four passenger embarkation decks. The new terminal will accommodate the cruise line’s future LNG-powered World Class ships.
“The new MSC mega cruise terminal will simultaneously service three new-generation passenger vessels, potentially handling up to 36,000 travelers per day,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.
“This architectural wonder will allow the cruise line to deploy some of its most environmentally high-performing ships, including its new World Class fleet currently under construction,” Cava continued. “A big thank you to MSC Cruises and Fincantieri for their solid partnership.”
Earlier this month, MSC Cruises announced it would operate the 5,700-guest MSC Meraviglia from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in New York City year-round starting in April 2023.
