MSC Cruises Adds New Benefits to Its Loyalty Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz May 05, 2022
MSC Cruises revamped its MSC Voyagers Club loyalty program to provide customers with greater benefits, including a minimum five percent discount on any cruise booked.
Voyagers Selection, a program that offered discounts on only a select number of MSC cruises, has been replaced with Voyagers Exclusives, which provides at least five percent off for any cruise booked at any time by a loyalty member.
The further in advance a guest books, the greater benefits they can gain. A sailing booked at least six months prior to departure includes an extra five percent discount for a total of 10 percent off. All cruises booked at least nine months prior to departure provide Silver, Gold and Diamond-tier members the same added discount, but with an extra $50 in shipboard credit.
Additionally, those who book any cruise one year or more prior to departure will receive double their reward points for booking.
This summer, members of MSC Voyagers Club can also receive $50 per person of onboard credit and 700 extra points on top of the five percent discount on voyages booked before June 30, 2022, for departure prior to October 30, 2022.
“The new Voyagers Exclusives scheme is set to reward each and every member of our loyalty program with every booking made for our entire portfolio of ships and itineraries year round,” said Achille Staiano, VP of Global Sales, MSC Cruises. “We know that our Voyagers Club members are always keen to move from one tier up to another and the double points available for bookings made 12 months prior to departure are a fast track to success on all counts. All-in-all, Voyagers Exclusives has benefits for everyone who joins up when they book a holiday at sea with MSC Cruises.”
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on MSC Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS