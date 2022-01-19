MSC Cruises Announces Sales for MSC Seascape Now Open
MSC Cruises has opened sales for its upcoming ship, the MSC Seascape, which is scheduled to sail its inaugural season in the Caribbean, starting December 2022.
MSC Seascape is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and should be delivered in late November. The ship will offer two different seven-night itineraries from PortMiami:
—Eastern Caribbean: Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.
—Western Caribbean: Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.
The new ship will boast 2,270 cabins with 12 different types of cabins and suites with balconies, 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, six swimming pools, an expansive waterfront promenade, future-proof environmental technology and more.
MSC Cruises also announced sales are now open for the other two vessels that will sail out of the U.S in the Caribbean next winter, the MSC Divina out of PortMiami and MSC Meraviglia out of Port Canaveral.
MSC Divina will offer 10-night sailings to Jamaica, Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica; three- or four-night mini-cruises to The Bahamas calling at Nassau with an overnight at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; and seven-night cruises visiting Belize, Honduras, Mexico and Ocean Cay.
Starting in October 2022, MSC Meraviglia will offer mini-cruises to The Bahamas that all include Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, and seven-night sailings that include Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, Belize and Ocean Cay.
All Voyagers Club members who book MSC Seascape sailings before January 31 will benefit from their usual five percent discount plus a further five percent early booking discount and enjoy double Voyagers Club points.
