MSC Seashore Makes Her Caribbean Debut
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Janeen Christoff December 14, 2021
MSC Seashore is the first ship in MSC's Seaside EVO Class, which stems from the cruise line's original Seaside Class. Seaside-class ships were the first purpose-built by MSC for the American market. Seashore is the first of two enriched Seaside EVO-class ships and is outfitted with advanced environmental technology to increase energy efficiency.
While the MSC Seashore was designed for the U.S. traveler, it has a distinctly European flair. For example, dinners are long and the staff is understated rather than overly outgoing.
For travelers sailing on MSC Seashore will find an elegant vibe and an outstanding variety of dining and entertainment venues that offer an immersive experience without being overdone. Some spots could be called kitschy, but instead of feeling cheap, they feel fun.
Nothing kicks off the start of a vacation like stepping onboard to a "wow" moment, and that is just what happens when guests set foot onboard and see the four-deck atrium with changing screens, sparkling chrome mirrors and adorned on either side with Swarovski crystal staircases. It's also the perfect spot for a concert with stages for musicians on three levels.
The ship has a New York City theme and various restaurants and venues onboard take advantage of this. Stop in for a drink under the Statue of Liberty at the MSC Signature Casino Bar or hang out in the Brooklyn Cafe, ideal for lounging. You can even watch the ball drop in "Times Square."
Main dining rooms are also named for various places in New York, including 5th Avenue, Central Park, Tribeca and Manhattan.
Specialty restaurants aren't completely holding true to the New York theme but you can't avoid stirrings of the Big Apple with dining venues such as Butcher's Cut steakhouse, Guests can also try Ocean Cay for fresh seafood and Kaito Sushi and Kaito Teppanyaki for Japanese cuisine as well as HOLA! Tacos & Cantina.
One restaurant/bar guests shouldn't miss is the American Sports Bar--especially for sports fans. Televisions broadcast the latest sporting events and guests can admire sports memorabilia while sitting at tables filled with basketballs, baseballs and more. There's an extensive beer list as well as billiards and a pinball machine.
In addition to the American Sports Bar, guests can enjoy cocktails at the Le Cabaret Rouge Bar, the Cocktail Bar in the Chef's Court or the outdoor Horizon Bar, a panoramic ice cream bar. There's also the Long Island Bar, the Sky Bar, the Uptown Lounge piano bar, the Wine Cave Bar and the Champagne Bar.
The ship may have a New York theme, but it can't escape its Italian roots. Passengers will want to make sure they satisfy their sweet tooth at Venchi 1878 Chocolate Bar. The famous Italian chocolatier of course offers up a variety of handmade chocolates but is also serving artisanal coffee and homemade gelato. In case one Venchi is not enough, there is also a second selling gelato and crepes.
The Marketplace Buffet and Restaurant is expansive taking up much of the aft portion of the ship on Deck 16. The expansive dining area is well-suited for breakfast and lunch. It offers both indoor and outdoor seating and cuisines from around the world.
As far as live entertainment, the two main venues on the Seashore are the high-tech Madison Theatre, which is currently featuring a troupe of singers and dancers known as Coast to Coast. The other main venue for live entertainment is the Le Cabaret Rouge.
Other onboard thrills include an F1 racecar simulator, a virtual reality river rafting simulator, and an immersive XD Cinema. Kids of all ages will enjoy the Pirates Cove Aquapark with splash pads, water slides and more.
For those who want to relax, there's the Aurea spa. Aurea also offers its own dedicated bar and restaurant. It features 21 treatment rooms, a MediSpa center, an exclusive outdoor area, a professional hair and nail salon, a barbershop, a Thermal Area and an MSC Gym by TechnoGym.
The MSC Seashore is also home to the MSC Yacht Club, which spans four decks, has its own private pool, a solarium, and a private restaurant and lounge. This exclusive section of the ship features a number of high-end staterooms with special, added luxuries, including priority check-in, checkout, 24-hour butler service, premium internet and premium drinks packages, complimentary access to the Thermal Suite at the Aurea Spa and more.
In addition to the Yacht Club staterooms, there are a variety of interior, oceanview, balcony and connecting staterooms. They are elegantly appointed with plenty of space for personal items. A unique feature aboard the ship is its connecting cabins that allow for families to be next to one another.
Currently, MSC Seashore is sailing Caribbean & the Bahamas itineraries roundtrip from Miami with stops at MSC's private island, Ocean Cay Marine Reserve. Sailings are between five and 16 nights.
