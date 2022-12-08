Last updated: 10:14 AM ET, Thu December 08 2022

MSC Cruises Christens MSC Seascape in New York

Seascape christening
Alexa Aponte-Vago cuts the ribbon to christen MSC Seascape with ship captain Captain Francesco Di Palma. Photo courtesy of Ivan Sarfatti.

MSC Cruises christened the 5,877- passenger MSC Seascape Wednesday at New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

A gathering of 3,000 guests, including key travel partners, media and officials from MSC management, witnessed as Alexa Aponte-Vago, daughter of Gianluigi Aponte, MSC Group’s founder and executive chairman, performed the traditional ribbon cutting to name the vessel.

The 170,000-ton ship was blessed by cinema icon Sophia Loren, MSC Cruises fleet godmother, who appeared from Europe via special broadcast.

“One of the highlights of the past 20 years has been to officiate the christening of MSC Cruises fleet,” Loren said. “MSC has always occupied a special place in my heart. Let me bless the MSC Seascape, her great crew and all her passengers.”

MSC Seascape arrived in New York following a 17-day journey from Italy’s Fincantieri shipyard. MSC officials selected New York for Seascape’s naming to celebrate the company’s commitment to the U.S. market including its 2023 launch of cruises from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal aboard MSC Meraviglia.

“We have come a long way since the pandemic hit,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, cruise division of MSC Group. “Our industry was put in the spotlight from the start just like New York was. But like you in the face of adversity, we came together and steered ourselves on the right course.”

Beginning Thursday, MSC Seascape will sail to Miami, from where she will offer alternating seven-night eastern and western Caribbean itineraries. All of the sailings will feature calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private Bahamian island.

“As the first MSC Cruises ship to be named in New York City, MSC Seascape represents a pivotal moment for the brand as we commit to further growing our presence in North America,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, MSC Cruises USA’s president.

Added Rodriguez, “Our latest flagship will serve as a great representation for all that we stand for at MSC Cruises, including sustainability, ground-breaking technology and modern design combined with an immersive and enriching guest experience delivered with European flair.”

