MSC Cruises Affirms Dedication to Growth in US Market
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Theresa Norton October 24, 2022
MSC Cruises named its newest cruise ship MSC World America and said it would be dedicated to the U.S market when it enters service in summer 2025.
The announcement was made on Oct. 24 as steel-cutting began at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France.
MSC World America – the second in the World class after MSC World Europa and powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) – will be the line’s largest ship in the U.S., with more than 2,600 cabins and 420,000 square feet of public space.
“MSC World America is testament to our ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and the Caribbean and further solidifies MSC Cruises as a major player in the North American market with another of our largest, most glamorous ships coming to the region,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “In addition to delivering a state-of-the-art cruise experience, MSC World America exemplifies our commitment to sustainability with its advanced environmental technology. The ship will continue to elevate our guest experience in the Caribbean, and we look forward to raising the bar on what travelers can expect, whether they’re loyal cruisers or enjoying their first vacation at sea.”
MSC World America will be the latest in a growing line of U.S. flagships dating back to the 2017 launch of MSC Seaside. The company deployed the MSC Seashore from PortMiami in 2021, with MSC Seascape set to become the flagship upon entering service later this year.
MSC Cruises is planning its largest-ever U.S. presence with five ships serving the region for the winter 2023-24 season.
MSC Meraviglia will operate its inaugural winter season from Brooklyn to Bermuda, Florida and The Bahamas, following an inaugural summer in Canada and New England.
MSC Seascape will offer seven-night itineraries from PortMiami to the eastern and western Caribbean with calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.
MSC Divina will sail from PortMiami with a variety of itineraries ranging from Ocean Cay getaways to extended sailings through Central and South America.
MSC Magnifica will operate short cruises from PortMiami to Key West and Ocean Cay.
MSC Seashore is scheduled to offer short cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral, along with longer western Caribbean itineraries, all of which offer calls at Ocean Cay.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on MSC Cruises, France, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS