MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of MSC Seascape
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Noreen Kompanik November 16, 2022
MSC Cruises took delivery of its new flagship, the MSC Seascape on November 16, 2022, the largest cruise ship to be built in Italy.
The ceremony which took place in Monfalcone, Italy paid tribute to centuries-old maritime traditions as Cristiano Bazzara, Fincantieri’s shipyard director, presented Captain Roberto Leotta, Master of MSC Seascape, an ampule containing the water that first touched the hull when the ship was floated out earlier this year.
“MSC Seascape is the second ship to come into service this year bringing our modern fleet to 21 ships. We are proud to welcome her to our fleet as she is the second Seaside EVO ship and completes the innovative Seaside class,” said MSC Cruises Chief Executive Officer Gianni Onorato.
“MSC Seascape aims to connect guests with the sea, she offers a wealth of outdoor spaces allowing guests to enjoy the beautiful scenery of The Caribbean, where she will spend her inaugural season. The ship’s distinctive design with nearly 13,000 meters of outdoor space and an expansive waterfront promenade, invites guests to enjoy their escape to The Caribbean and disconnect.”
After a star-studded Naming Ceremony on December 7, 2022 in New York City, the MSC Seascape will sail to Miami for its inaugural season.
With the latest and most advanced environmental technologies, the ship’s catalytic reduction systems reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90 percent and a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system removes 98 percent of sulfur oxide from its emissions. Other environmental features include a best-in-class wastewater treatment system, multiple energy-efficiency improvements and an underwater-reducing noise management system to isolate possible effects on marine life.
With 2,270 onboard cabins, MSC Seascape voyagers may choose from 12 types of staterooms and suites with balconies. Guests can explore 11 different dining venues, 19 bars and lounges and six swimming pools including an aft infinity pool. The luxurious MSC Yacht Club offers 32,000-square-feet of sweeping ocean views. An expansive 1,772-foot-long waterfront promenade and 16th-deck glass-floored Bridge of Sighs provide guests even more unique features.
Onboard entertainment includes the new ROBOTRON, a thrilling roller coaster at sea amusement ride, six ‘fantastical’ show productions, and 700 square meters of newly designed dedicated kids’ spaces.
Seven-night itineraries will include Eastern Caribbean port calls to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Western Caribbean sails include stops in Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.
