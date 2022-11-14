MSC Cruises Christens New Ship MSC World Europa
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Holly Johnson November 14, 2022
Ahead of this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar, MSC Cruises named its newest ship — MSC World Europa — in Doha on the eve of November 13, 2022.
The MSC ship was named in a dramatic ceremony by Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, who serves as Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF). The MSC World Europa naming ceremony was hosted by comedian, producer and entrepreneur Hamad Al Amari and attended by distinguished guests, international media and travel agents from around the world.
Ceremony events included a presentation by the Qatar Youth Choir and a stunning drone show set to music. Guests also enjoyed an appearance by international singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, who gave the solo grand finale performance.
The evening culminated in a spectacular fireworks display set against the Doha skyline, as well as a gourmet gala dinner featuring fresh cuisine served by MSC World Europa's acclaimed eateries.
MSC World Europa is the first contemporary cruise vessel to incorporate fuel cell technology aimed at reducing CO2 emission emissions, making it the greenest and most efficient vessel in MSC Cruises’ fleet. On top of its groundbreaking and spectacular design, MSC World Europa boasts impressive features and entertainment options, including five new full-scale theater productions in the World Theater and surprise pop-up entertainment throughout the ship. With 22 expansive decks and more than 43,000 square feet of public space, the ship also boasts a jaw-dropping interior promenade with the longest dry slide at sea and balcony cabins overlooking dining and entertainment space.
Guests who book the MSC World Europa can also discover 13 dining venues (inclusive of six specialty restaurants) as well as 20 bars and lounges featuring extensive drink menus and live entertainment. The ship also has the largest kid's club and family areas across all MSC ships with seven distinct areas for different age groups to age 17.
Cabin types on the MSC World Europa abound as well, with options that range from roomy interior suites to deluxe suites with promenade or ocean views, premium suites and grand suites. MSC World Europa's Yacht Club also features interior rooms, a deluxe suite option, two-story duplex suites, royal suites and owner's suites.
After spending time in the Middle East, MSC World Europa will depart Dubai in March of 2023 and head to the Mediterranean for the summer 2023 cruising season. Available itineraries will include seven-night sailings with stops in ports such as Genoa, Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille.
"Together with partner Qatar Airways, the celebrations are part of MSC Cruises’ overall commitment to Qatar, reinforcing its pledge to support the growth of international tourism there as well as the broader Middle East region, where MSC Cruises is brand leader," shared MSC Cruises in a press release about the event.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on MSC Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Holly Johnson
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS