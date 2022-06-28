MSC Cruises Announces Dedicated Areas on World Europa for Kids, Families
MSC Cruises announced a series of dedicated facilities and activities designed especially for kids and families on board MSC World Europa.
Set to debut in December, MSC World Europa will feature the largest kids’ area in the cruise line’s fleet, offering seven distinct spaces dedicated to different age groups from babies to 17 years old.
The Kids’ Clubs are available from the youngest guests through to teens and activities are organized according to age group; Baby Club for toddlers up to three years, Mini Club and Juniors Club (three to 11 years) and Young Club and Teen Club (12 to 17 years).
MSC Cruises also offers a dedicated childcare service that provides parents the freedom to enjoy the ship with the knowledge that their children are being cared for by dedicated and highly trained staff.
“We have invested heavily in the entertainment offering for our younger guests, and we know they value the latest technology, trends and experiences,” MSC Kids’ Entertainment Manager Matteo Mancini said. “We have worked to introduce real innovations in both the design of the facilities as well as the development of an incredible program of activities, all carefully planned to ensure that the differing needs of all age groups are met - from our youngest guests through to teenagers.”
“More than 350,000 young people who have travelled with us over the years and we have listened to their feedback,” Mancini continued. “MSC World Europa reflects these learnings and we have been inspired to create experiences that blend technology and social media with activity and sport to create fresh and new entertainment for the kids who sail with us.”
MSC World Europa also features new activities waiting to be discovered, which include a LEGO Celebration room, high-tech activities, virtual game shows, sports programs, drone relay races and more.
Popular favorites will also be returning to the new ship, such as the Cabin 12006 live entertainment experience, the MSC Dance Crew competition, the LEGO Experience onboard, the MSC Foundation’s Junior Ambassadors program and more.
