MSC Cruises Confirms Winter 2021-2022 Itineraries

MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo via MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises confirmed its program for October 2021 through April 2022, showcasing a variety of cruises in areas such as South America, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the Gulf region, as well as offering a new sale to encourage travelers to look ahead to the future.

Guests booking their cruises can receive up to 50% off on select cruises. Kids sail free on select cruises, too. This sale is valid until January 3, 2021.

Cruisers also have the option of rescheduling their cruises up to 48 hours before their departure before April 30, 2022 with MSC Cruises’ Total CruiseFlex policy.

One of the featured ships is the MSC Grandiosa, which will embark in Genoa and visit Barcelona, Marseille, Palermo, Civitavecchia, Rome and Valletta in Malta, providing guests with incredible tours that emphasize the history and culture of these ancient strongholds.

Another ship, the MSC Virtuosa, will launch in April 2021 and will port in Dubai, visiting Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, Bahrain and Doha, giving guests the ability to discover the modern marvels of the Middle East in a way they haven’t yet before

For more information about the sale or itineraries, please contact your local travel advisor or visit MSCCruises.com.

