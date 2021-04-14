MSC Cruises Extends Pause of US Sailings Through June 30
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Janeen Christoff April 14, 2021
MSC Cruises has extended its pause for ships sailing from the United States through June 30, 2021.
The decision affects sailings for three ships, the MSC Divina, MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia.
Guests paid in full and booked through MSC Cruises USA or affiliated U.S.-based travel advisors on the impacted sailings between June 1, 2021, and June 30, 2021, will be offered a 100 percent future cruise credit (FCC) of the original cruise fare to be used on any future cruise of their choice, on any ship and any itinerary that is open for sale.
In addition, guests will receive up to $200 onboard credit to use on their next cruise—based on the length of their original cruise—or they can request a refund.
While its U.S. sailings are temporarily paused, MSC’s newest ship, the MSC Virtuosa, will make her maiden voyage from Southampton, U.K., for a mini-cruise on May 20, 2021.
Comments
