MSC Virtuosa To Debut in United Kingdom
Lacey Pfalz March 29, 2021
MSC Virtuosa will now make her debut in the United Kingdom for several mini-cruises for British guests.
The newest MSC Meraviglia-class ship was previously scheduled to cruise out of Germany for itineraries in Northern Europe but has been replaced by MSC Seaview instead.
MSC Virtuosa’s maiden voyage is on May 20, departing from Southampton in a series of 3- and 4-night mini-cruises. Guests will be British residents who have been vaccinated or are waiting for their vaccinations. Non-vaccinated guests are required to test negative for COVID-19 up to 72 hours prior to embarkation.
From Southampton, the mini-cruise itinerary will travel to the Isle of Portland in Dorset and two days at sea so guests can enjoy the cruise ship’s entertainment and activities.
Starting June 12, guests can enjoy 7-night cruises with stops in Portland, Belfast, Liverpool and Greenock, with multiple ports of embarkation.
Every part of the cruise process, from pre-boarding to excursions, have strict safety and hygiene protocols, created with world health guidelines and MSC Cruises’ “COVID-19 Blue-Ribbon Expert Group,” to make every experience safe for everyone. Since August 2020, MSC Cruises has cruised safely in Europe with over 55,000 guests.
“We are incredibly proud that we can offer British guests of all ages our very latest vessel MSC Virtuosa for their summer holiday and I’m sure they will have a fabulous time on board with all that this incredibly innovative ship has to offer, as well as being able to enjoy a range of protected shore excursions in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises.
Comments
