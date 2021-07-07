MSC Cruises Outlines Features of Its Newest Flagship
MSC Cruises’ newest flagship, the 4,540-passenger MSC Seashore, is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. on Nov. 18, 2021.
The 169,400-gross-ton ship will operate 5- to 14-night cruises from Miami to ports in the Caribbean and Bahamas, including the private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.
With 65 percent of public spaces reimagined, MSC Seashore offers nearly 140,000 square feet of outdoor space. The ship also has a newly designed retail area, entertainment facilities, a larger casino and numerous pools and hot tubs. For information on the ship’s dining venues, click here.
“With every new cruise ship we introduce, MSC Cruises continuously looks to enhance and innovate the guest experience by adding new, immersive onboard features.” said Rubén Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “With anticipation building for our return to cruising from U.S. ports, we can’t wait for our guests to rediscover what they know and love about MSC Cruises — our enriching experiences, gourmet, internationally-inspired dining and award-winning entertainment — both on our ships returning to cruising this summer and on the new MSC Seashore arriving in Miami this November.”
Here are some of the highlights of MSC Seashore.
1. A mall-style shopping area that is 72 percent larger than that of her sister ships. It includes a massive New York-themed piazza with 10,452 square feet of space across three decks. It has a new multisensory fragrance bar and a tasting bar in the duty-free shop. The jewelry area is more than triple the size and now features three separate luxury watch and jewelry spaces. Other shops will sell items such as recycled plastic sunglasses, coral-safe sunscreen and MSC-themed merchandise.
2. MSC Seashore features a larger 12,217-square-foot casino on Deck 7, with 182 slot machines, 12 tables and the latest gaming technology.
3. The Hall of Games features a full-size F1 simulator, an immersive XD cinema with 3D glasses, and a virtual-reality rafting simulator.
4. Designed specifically for warmer climates, MSC Seashore has numerous pools. The aft pool is an infinity pool that extends to the end of the ship and offers uninterrupted sea views. One of the largest infinity pools at sea, it offers a variety of depths as well as submerged sunbeds. The main pool boasts ample deck space with double the wet area and two depths, as well as a water fountain island inside the pool. The main pool is connected with the aquapark. There also are two infinity whirlpools, one on each side of the ship, with 20 sea-facing seats. The Jungle Pool has a magrodome that can be closed to create an indoor pool area when needed. It is near the buffet on Deck 16. The Pirates Cove Aquapark features a waterslide alongside numerous games and treasure hunts.
5. The MSC Aurea Spa has a hair and nail salon, a barber shop, 21 treatment rooms, including two for couples, as well as a Medi Spa Centre, an outdoor area and a thermal area with a sauna, steam bath, whirlpool and more.
