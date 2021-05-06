Last updated: 01:11 PM ET, Thu May 06 2021

MSC Cruises Reveals Dining Details for MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore's Chef’s Court Cocktail Bar.
MSC Seashore's Chef’s Court Cocktail Bar. (photo via MSC Cruises Media)

MSC Cruises announced more dining experience details about its upcoming MSC Seashore ship.

Debuting on July 31, MSC Seashore will feature 18 bars and lounges—including 12 indoor and six outdoor venues—five specialty restaurants and four main dining restaurants. The re-designed and overhauled eateries include the Marketplace Buffet, the MSC Yacht Club and more.

The ship will also introduce a new location for the Chef’s Court, where guests will find the five specialty restaurants on Deck 8, including HOLA! Tacos & Cantina, Butcher's Cut, Kaito Sushi Bar, Kaito Teppanyaki and Ocean Cay.

“We have taken the dining experience on MSC Seashore to the next level with carefully considered new options, both outdoors and in, that are fit for this spectacular flagship vessel,” MSC Cruises’ Food & Beverage Vice President Jacques Van Staden said.

“The goal of our talented in-house culinary team is to create something for every palate and preference, providing a diverse array of outstanding international culinary experiences,” Van Staden continued. “We are sure that the new dining concepts and incredible array of restaurants and bars will make for a truly memorable gastronomic experience for MSC Seashore guests.”

Among MSC Seashore’s many new features, there are numerous bars and lounges for guests to enjoy, including the new Wine Cellar, The Sports Bar, Chef’s Court Cocktail Bar, The Uptown Lounge, MSC Aurea Bar and panoramic Sky Bar and Horizon Bar.

Other returning favorites include Venchi 1878 Gelato and Venchi 1878 Chocolate and Coffee Bar, as well as the Champagne Bar, Shine Bar and Seashore Bar, all situated in the main social hub of the ship, the Atrium.

