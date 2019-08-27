MSC Cruises to Launch World’s First Fine Art Experience at Sea
MSC Grandiosa, the newest ship in the MSC Cruises fleet set to launch in November, will host the world’s first fine art experience on board a cruise ship. The immersive art and dining experience featuring “Degas Danse Dessin” aims to bring guests closer to the world of fine art with a spellbinding exhibition of original Impressionist art.
Housed in a purpose-built installation within the chic L’Atelier Bistro at the heart of the ship’s Mediterranean-style Promenade, the Edgar Degas exhibition is the first curation of this unique collection on board a cruise ship. The Danse Dessin series presents 26 studies of movement and dance and was previously exhibited in major international galleries and museums. Degas’ work encapsulates the soul of a romantic Paris, truly fitting within the setting of the new French Bistro on board MSC Grandiosa. It will also offer an immersive experience for guests with five videos running alongside the artwork detailing details of Degas’ work and life.
With each new ship that MSC Cruises launches, the Company aims to elevate the guest experience with new and unique elements that cannot be experienced anywhere else at sea. This new offering brings together the world of fine art and technology to create a one-of-a-kind entertainment offering exclusively for guests, bringing them closer to the world of art.
The introduction and presentation of the renowned works is part of a collaboration between MSC Cruises and THE AIMES, experts in creating multi-sensory, interactive experiences, employing innovative technology to engage people with art and culture. The exhibition has been curated by art historian, critic and member of exhibition producers THE AIMES, Marcello Smarrelli.
Marcello Smarrelli, exhibition curator commented: "Despite his apparently romantic subjects, Degas was a great experimenter, deeply interested in the use of new technologies available in those years of great scientific and industrial renewal. The focus of his artistic research was the study of the movement of the human body and the attempt to reproduce it in an artwork. For this reason, his artistic practice was fundamental for the birth of photography and cinema of which Degas was a pioneer. I'm sure he would have loved this interactive art exhibition, the first of its kind at sea and it is an exciting opportunity to connect people with Degas’ artwork in a new way and bring it to life through digital content for MSC Cruises guests.”
MSC Grandiosa will become the new flagship in the MSC Cruises fleet when she launches in November and the state-of-the-art ship will offer a richness of experiences for every guest from world-class entertainment with brand new Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows, a wide choice of international dining options, new activities for families through to an enhanced MSC Yacht Club.
MSC Grandiosa will become the second MSC Cruises ship to feature ZOE, the world’s first virtual cruise personal assistant and new update to the innovative MSC for Me digital innovation program, helping guests to get the most out of their cruise vacation.
For more information on MSC Grandiosa visit https://www.msccruisesusa.com/en-us/Discover-MSC/Cruise-Ships/MSC-Grandiosa.aspx.
SOURCE: MSC Cruises press release.
