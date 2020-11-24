MSC Cruises to Restart Sailings in Japan
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Theresa Norton November 24, 2020
MSC Cruises plans to start cruising in Japan in April.
The international cruise line received certification from ClassNK, the country’s maritime classification society, for its health and safety protocols. The certification is a major step toward restarting cruising in Japan in April 2021. Sales are expected to open in December to Japanese residents.
The MSC Bellissima, which was launched in 2019, will homeport in Yokohama and sail six- to nine-night cruises in April, May and June 2021. It also is scheduled to operate in the country during October and November 2021.
“To be the first international cruise line in Japan to be awarded this key certification of compliance is a further testament to our robust and rigorous health and safety protocol, which led the way for the entire global industry in August when we became the first major line to resume cruise operation in the Mediterranean,” said Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO. “We have now safely and responsibly carried more than 30,000 customers in the Mediterranean and can now look forward to offering the same for our guests who live in Japan.”
He said the company has gathered unique data from its two ships sailing to Italy, Greece and Malta over the past few months.
European classification society RINA last month awarded MSC Cruises with its biosafe ship additional class notation for the line’s flagship MSC Grandiosa, which is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea.
RINA had previously verified that the MSC Cruises health and safety protocol met and went beyond the high standards of the European Maritime Safety Agency and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control Joint Guidance, which incorporates additional health standards including those from the EU Healthy Gateways Joint Action.
For more information on MSC Cruises, Japan, Greece, Italy, Malta
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS