MSC Receives RINA's Biosafe Ship Classification
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz October 08, 2020
MSC’s ship, the MSC Grandiosa, has been awarded RINA’s Biosafe Ship class status for meeting some of the highest health and safety standards in cruising.
RINA is an independent maritime certification organization that sets strict safety and quality standards. The status of a Biosafe Ship is goal-based and guarantees that the ship is equipped with protocols that reduce infection risk. Costa Cruises was also awarded RINA’s Biosafety Trust Certification back in August.
The MSC Grandiosa is the first ship in MSC’s fleet to achieve this high status, after having satisfied RINA’s standards set by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
A part of both ships’ stringent protocols includes universal COVID-19 testing for all guests and crew before embarkation, “social bubble” visits ashore at each location and a COVID Protection Plan. The cruise line has adapted every aspect of a traditional cruise to meet the safety standards, from medical services to HVAC systems to dining.
MSC Grandiosa is on its eighth weekly cruise in the Mediterranean. The MSC Magnifica is scheduled to welcome guests on October 19 for ten-night cruises across the Western and Eastern Mediterranean.
