MSC Meraviglia Arrives at New Homeport in Miami
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Laurie Baratti November 10, 2019
Today, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Cruises’ first Meraviglia-Class smart ship, made her inaugural appearance in Miami, Florida, which becomes the ship’s new homeport for her first North American winter season. The mega-ship is Swiss-based MSC Cruises’ largest vessel ever to come to North America, where she’ll soon sail a full season of seven-night itineraries from Miami to the Caribbean.
With an Italian name that means “Wonder,” the Meraviglia delivers MSC’s signature European style, with its one-of-a-kind, two-story Mediterranean-style promenade featuring the longest LED dome at sea and lined with a variety of shops and specialty restaurants; six different full-scale theatrical productions every night, including two exclusive Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows, VIAGGIO and SONOR, performed within a purpose-built entertainment and dining venue, the Carousel Lounge; and a collection of incredible restaurants showcasing international cuisine from Michelin-starred chef, Ramón Freixa.
Families will find the MSC Meraviglia brimming with immersive entertainment opportunities, including a winter-themed aqua park featuring four waterslides; a Himalayan ropes-course bridge, suspended high above deck; an interactive XD cinema; two full-size bowling lanes and multiple LEGO-designed kids clubs.
Those in search of privacy and elevated service can book a cabin within the MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises’ all-inclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, which provides 24-hour butler service and exclusive extras along with access to all of the large-ship options and amenities already available onboard.
The extraordinary MSC Meraviglia first began her North American journey back in October 2019 with three sailings out of New York, which included two routes to New England and Canada, and another that finished in her new homeport in Miami.
“Since MSC Meraviglia arrived in the U.S. in October, we’ve seen tremendous excitement and buzz from our travel advisor partners and guests,” said Ken Muskat, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of MSC Cruises USA. “We are thrilled that MSC Meraviglia will now be part of the beautiful Miami skyline, joining MSC Seaside, MSC Armonia and MSC Divina. Due to significant demand, this is the first time MSC Cruises has four distinct ships sailing the region, all offering an enriching experience inspired by our European heritage while providing our guests even more choice and variety to best fit their vacation needs.”
From November 10, 2019, through April 5, 2020, MSC Meraviglia will sail two different seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries from South Florida, visiting ports in Mexico, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Honduras and Belize. Following her inaugural season in Miami, the ship will return to Northern Europe where she'll operate during the Summer 2020 season (April through October). In October 2020, she’ll come back to the U.S., again sailing three ten-night itineraries from New York to New England and Canada before heading back to homeport in Miami for next year’s set of seven-night Caribbean cruises.
For more information, visit MSCcruises.com.
For more information on MSC Cruises, Caribbean, Miami, Florida
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS