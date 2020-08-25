Costa Cruises to COVID-19 Test All Passengers, Receives Biosafety Trust Certification
Costa Cruises Donald Wood August 25, 2020
As Costa Cruises prepares for the resumption of operations in September, it became the first cruise line to earn the Biosafety Trust Certification from RINA.
The certification process examines all aspects of life onboard and ashore and assesses the compliance of the system with the scheme procedures aimed at the prevention and control of infections.
Costa Cruises was analyzed in every facet of the business, from the embarkation procedures to hotel services, catering, fitness, relaxation areas and shore excursions. Crew members also undergo training modules that reinforce the strict procedures in place onboard the company’s vessels.
Last week, the cruise line confirmed it would resume sailing with two ships in September but only allow Italian guests. The gradual return of services will begin on September 6 on the Costa Deliziosa as it offers weekly cruises from Trieste to destinations in Greece.
The Costa Diadema will be the second ship to sail on September 19, as it begins operating seven-day cruises in the Western Mediterranean from Genoa to Italy and Malta. The company otherwise has suspended service for all other ships in the fleet until September 30.
Costa Cruises also revealed it would perform antigenic COVID-19 swab tests on all embarking guests. The company said it would offer guests the option to subscribe to a dedicated insurance, with specific coronavirus-related services.
To combat the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the cruise line developed the Costa Safety Protocol for its fleet, including new operating procedures consistent with the health protocols defined by the Italian government and European Union authorities.
