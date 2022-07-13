MSC Seascape to Offer New, Interactive Family Experiences
MSC Cruises’ newest upcoming ship, the MSC Seascape, unveiled its new family offerings for the new ship, including 98 hours of live entertainment each cruise, kids and teen clubs, and much more.
The entire ship will feature one of the fleet’s largest spaces dedicated to children, teens and babies, with over 7,500 square feet of futuristic, fun entertainment options and extended hours for both kids' and teens' clubs.
Its entertainment options will bring families closer together with new technology and immersive game show-style performances with audience participation. One such game is Break The Wall, a high-tech game in which audience participants are chosen to stand in front of a digital wall that determines the types of fun tests that must be performed and judged by the audience.
Another new-to-MSC performance is Vikings, a game that the whole family can participate in as they learn about Viking history.
“We have invested heavily in the entertainment proposition for our youngest guests. We know they value the latest technology, trends and happenings more than any other group, and we lead the way in creating special vacations,”said Steve Leatham, Global Head of Entertainment, MSC Cruises.
“The ship programming is full of innovations in hardware and software, and we have taken care to ensure that all age groups have exclusive access to all the amazing venues and spaces onboard this amazing ship. We are working with many partners and producing much of the content ourselves, ensuring everything is relevant and fits with our amazing ships.”
MSC Seascape will offer two LEGO rooms, with age-appropriate LEGO bricks, in addition to the Kids Club. One room will cater to children ages 3-6 years old, while the other room will cater to children 7-11 years old and offer the chance to earn a LEGO Master Builder certificate.
Teens have even more options to have fun and meet other cruise guests their age with three different spaces. One features futuristic gaming options, with video games, VR experiences and screens. The “Chill Out” area is a great place for teens to gather and connect, with games like ping pong and foosball. The third space celebrates all things music, complete with a dance club.
In addition to the teen- and kid-specific offerings, MSC Seascape will also offer families the opportunity to enjoy the Aquapark, MSC Formula Racer and other activities onboard.
The MSC Seascape will begin its inaugural season in December 2022.
