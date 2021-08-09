MSC Cruises’ Newest Flagship Sets Sail on Inaugural Voyage
When MSC Seashore set sail on her inaugural seven-night western Mediterranean itinerary, it became the 19th ship to join MSC Cruises’ fleet and the company’s newest flagship.
MSC Seashore started Embarking guests in Barcelona, Spain on Friday, Marseille, France on Saturday and Genoa, Italy on Sunday, with even more passengers expected to board on Monday in Naples, Italy as part of her inaugural seven-night sailing.
Once departing from Naples, the newest MSC Cruises’ vessel will call at Messina in Sicily, for Taormina and Mount Etna, then on to Valetta in Malta, and then Barcelona, Marseille and back to Genoa.
Following her summer season in the western Mediterranean, MSC Seashore will complete an 18-night transatlantic Grand Voyage cruise to Miami. From Florida, the ship will offer seven-night cruises with two different itineraries, including one in the Western Caribbean and the other in the Eastern Caribbean.
Some of the key highlights of MSC Cruises’ newest flagship include next-generation environmental technology, cutting-edge air sanitation technology, six swimming pools, 11 different types of cabins and suites, award-winning family activities and more.
MSC Cruises marked its return to cruising in the United States with a four-night sailing out of Miami aboard MSC Meraviglia on August 2.
