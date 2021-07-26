MSC Seashore Ready To Set Sail
MSC Cruises has officially received its newest ship, the MSC Seashore, from Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri, with plenty of plans for this Seaside EVO class ship this year.
The ship will begin its first season in the Mediterranean this summer on August 2, on an itinerary called the ‘Six Pearls,’ traveling to Genoa, Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille.
It will depart October 31 from Genoa, Italy to Miami, where it will begin sailing 7-night cruises to the Caribbean islands on November 20. Some destinations include San Juan, Puerto Rico; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. The Seashore will also stop at MSC Cruises’ new private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, located in The Bahamas.
The MSC Seashore is one of the most environmentally friendly ships MSC has built. It includes hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems and selective catalytic reduction systems, which both dramatically reduce sulphur oxide and nitrogen oxide emissions by at least 90 percent.
“With our resumption of cruises from U.S. ports around the corner on August 2nd and the arrival of MSC Seashore in Miami this fall, our guests have even more choice for a memorable vacation this coming year cruising The Bahamas and Caribbean,” said Rubén Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “MSC Seashore will bring guests closer to the sea with the most outdoor space of any of our ships, incredible new spaces and features that build on our already popular Seaside class, and frequent visits to our beautiful private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.”
