MSC Will Hold Naming Ceremony for Flagship in New York City
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Janeen Christoff April 21, 2022
MSC Cruises has announced that its newest flagship, the MSC Seascape, will be officially named in New York City.
The naming ceremony, scheduled for December 7, 2022, will take place at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, and Sophia Loren will reprise her role as godmother for the MSC Seascape, her 18th ship.
“We are particularly pleased to celebrate this momentous milestone in New York City, which holds a special place in our Group’s history, having been served by ships from the MSC Group’s cargo division since 1985," said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group. "Today, as MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company leads the container shipping sector globally as well as across North America, MSC Cruises has grown to become a major player in the U.S. cruise industry. Having developed a meaningful operation out of South Florida, we are now preparing a major strategic expansion across the East Coast that will see us launch year-round cruises out of New York in 2023. We could not think of a better way of celebrating such a significant milestone than holding MSC Seascape’s – our latest flagship - naming ceremony in this wonderful city that has been an important hub for MSC Group for over three decades.”
MSC Seascape will be the first ship named by MSC Cruises in New York City and signifies the cruise line's commitment to the North American cruise market and the to New York and the Northeast.
The naming ceremony will include live entertainment and performances, along with a gala dinner and an opportunity to discover MSC Seascape’s onboard venues and experiences.
Following the ceremony, the ship will set sail for Miami for an inaugural season in the Caribbean, offering two different seven-night itineraries out of PortMiami.
The Eastern Caribbean sailing calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau, The Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.
Its Western Caribbean itineraries call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Cayman Islands; and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Learn More About Beaches Resorts’ Autism Certified Vacation Programs
-
For more information on MSC Cruises, New York, United States, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS