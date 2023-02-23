MSC's Most Sustainable Ship, MSC Euribia, to Launch This Summer in Copenhagen
MSC Cruises’ newest and most sustainable flagship, the MSC Euribia, will celebrate its naming ceremony in Copenhagen’s Malmö Port (CMP) on June 8, 2023.
The new ship is the line’s second to be powered by LNG (liquid natural gas), the cleanest marine fuel, which reduces CO emissions by 25 percent when compared with traditional fuels.
Other sustainability advancements include a ‘Baltic Standard’ onboard wastewater treatment system, waste management, energy efficiency measures and shore power connectivity when available by the port of call.
Even its name suggests the importance of stewardship and sustainability: Eurybia was the Greek goddess of the winds, weather and constellations involved in seafaring.
The destination for the ship’s naming ceremony was chosen due to its own importance it places upon sustainability; Copenhagen, home to a beautiful blend of historic architecture and hyper-modern designs, has been a leading city in sustainability for decades.
Following its naming ceremony, the MSC Euribia will take guests on its debut trip on June 10 across Northern Europe. The ship will offer 7-night sailings from Kiel in Germany or Copenhagen in Denmark to destinations including the Norwegian Fjords.
