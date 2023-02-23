Last updated: 09:41 AM ET, Thu February 23 2023

MSC's Most Sustainable Ship, MSC Euribia, to Launch This Summer in Copenhagen

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz February 23, 2023

MSC Euribia, new cruise ships 2023, MSC Cruises
Rendering of the new MSC Euribia, debuting in Copenhagen in June, 2023. (photo via MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises’ newest and most sustainable flagship, the MSC Euribia, will celebrate its naming ceremony in Copenhagen’s Malmö Port (CMP) on June 8, 2023.

The new ship is the line’s second to be powered by LNG (liquid natural gas), the cleanest marine fuel, which reduces CO emissions by 25 percent when compared with traditional fuels.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Princess Cruises announces 2024 Japan season.

Royal Princess Debut Highlights Princess Cruises’ 2024...

American Cruise Line

American Cruise Lines Announces Brand New Antiques Cruise

Ryndam Holland America

Old Cruise Ships to Find New Life as Floating Residences for...

Crystal Serenity.

Crystal Announces Return of Hotel Directors

Other sustainability advancements include a ‘Baltic Standard’ onboard wastewater treatment system, waste management, energy efficiency measures and shore power connectivity when available by the port of call.

Even its name suggests the importance of stewardship and sustainability: Eurybia was the Greek goddess of the winds, weather and constellations involved in seafaring.

The destination for the ship’s naming ceremony was chosen due to its own importance it places upon sustainability; Copenhagen, home to a beautiful blend of historic architecture and hyper-modern designs, has been a leading city in sustainability for decades.

Following its naming ceremony, the MSC Euribia will take guests on its debut trip on June 10 across Northern Europe. The ship will offer 7-night sailings from Kiel in Germany or Copenhagen in Denmark to destinations including the Norwegian Fjords.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on MSC Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Guy Fieri’s Caliente Margarita, Santo Tequila, Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Guy Fieri, Sammy Hagar's...

Carnival Cruise Line

Royal Princess Debut Highlights Princess Cruises’ 2024 Japan Season

American Cruise Lines Announces Brand New Antiques Cruise

Old Cruise Ships to Find New Life as Floating Residences for World Cruise

Holland America Line Extends Wave Season 'Kids Cruise Free' Offer

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS