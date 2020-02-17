Last updated: 04:03 PM ET, Mon February 17 2020

National Geographic Endurance Completes Sea Trials

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship February 17, 2020

National Geographic Endurance
PHOTO: National Geographic Endurance. (photo via Lindblad Expeditions)

WHY IT RATES: The ship's first voyage will explore the Svalbard Archipelago on April 2, 2020. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor

National Geographic Endurance, a next-generation expedition ship, purpose-built for polar navigation and the first polar new build for Lindblad Expeditions, has successfully completed her first sea trials in Storfjorden, which is the entrance of the iconic Geirangerfjord.

During the trials, the ship was put through a series of exercises that tested engines, azipods, navigation systems and emergency maneuvers.

The first of two new polar vessels for the line, the 126-guest National Geographic Endurance is fully stabilized with the highest ice class (PC5 Category A) of any purpose-built passenger vessel and features the distinctive X-Bow which will afford the smoothest, most comfortable ride imaginable, in all sea behavior, resulting in greater fuel efficiency and fewer emissions for reduced environmental impact.

National Geographic Endurance is back in the shipyard currently undergoing final outfitting before delivery set in March.

She will embark on her maiden voyage, Svalbard in Spring: Polar Bears, Arctic Light and Epic Ice on April 2, 2020, followed by a series of expeditions exploring areas both familiar and new, presenting unprecedented opportunities to explore further, including the Northeast Passage.

SOURCE: Lindblad Expeditions press release.

