NCL Cancels Numerous Cruises as Omicron Variant Surges
Theresa Norton January 05, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled a raft of cruises through April 23, as the Omicron variant impacts ships, crew and passengers.
“The health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our number one priority,” NCL said in a post on its website. “Therefore, a limited number of sailings across our fleet have been affected.”
These are the affected departures:
—Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including Jan. 14, 2022.
—Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including Feb. 25, 2022.
—Pride of America cruises with embarkation dates through and including Feb. 26, 2022.
—Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3, 2022.
—Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19, 2022.
—Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19, 2022.
—Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23, 2022.
NCL said those booked on the canceled cruises will automatically receive a refund of their cruise fare in the original form of payment, plus a 10 percent off future cruise credit as of January 7, 2022. This discount can be used through Jan. 7, 2023, on any sailings through May 31, 2023.
“If your ship is not listed above, we are still sailing as planned,” NCL’s update continued. “However, as the global public health environment continues to rapidly evolve and destinations around the world modify their travel requirements or implement new travel restrictions, it is possible that itineraries may need to be modified. We will do our best to continue to communicate any changes and always strive to deliver an amazing vacation experience.”
NCL also noted on its website that Norwegian Getaway’s Jan. 5 departure from Miami was canceled: “As we continue to navigate the fluid public health environment, while focusing on delivering a safe experience for all on board, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Norwegian Getaway’s Jan. 5, 2022 voyage, due to COVID-related circumstances. The ship was scheduled to sail a nine-day Caribbean itinerary roundtrip from Miami from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14, 2022.”
Also, the Norwegian Pearl’s Jan. 3 Panama Canal voyage roundtrip from Miami was cut short and will return to Miami on Jan. 6.
Meanwhile, sister company Regent Seven Seas Cruises altered the itinerary of its 120-night World Cruises departing San Francisco Jan. 5, according to an article in Seatrade Cruise News.
The news outlet reported that Regent was creating four new itinerary segments, all from Miami, departing after the initial Panama Canal segment from San Francisco to Miami.
