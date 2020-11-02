NCL, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas Cancels December Sailings
Theresa Norton November 02, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, extended its suspension of global cruise voyages from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31.
The company will continue to work with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to meet the conditions set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to allow cruising to resume.
NCLH asked guests booked on canceled voyages to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.
“We are committed to taking all appropriate steps and actions to combat the spread of COVID-19 and are working closely and in partnership with local, state, federal and global agencies,” NCL said in a statement on its website. “While this may result in additional future changes, please know our teams are working around the clock to do what is right by our guests and travel partners. We continue to monitor this situation closely and will provide additional updates as they are available.”
NCL previously canceled cruises on the Norwegian Star, Norwegian Spirit, and Norwegian Dawn through March 2021.
NCL said guests who had an active reservation on canceled cruises in December 2020 will automatically receive a refund by Nov. 22, 2020 along with a 10 percent off coupon valid for one year that can be used for any NCL voyage through 2022.
Oceania’s website said guests on canceled voyages who are paid in full with a credit card, check or bank wire will automatically receive a future cruise credit worth 125 percent of the cruise fare paid. The credit can be applied to any Oceania voyage through Dec. 31, 2022, that is booked by Nov. 2, 2021.
“If you wish to book a similar or identical itinerary for 2021, you’ll receive even greater value as all of these voyages are part of our Ultimate Sale which features major price reductions,” Oceania posted.
Regent also canceled its full 2021 World Cruise, along with voyages departing through April 2021 aboard Seven Seas Mariner, and the Jan. 5, 2021 voyage aboard Seven Seas Voyager.
Guests who paid in full will receive 125 percent future cruise credit or a full refund. Guests with bookings that are not paid in full will receive a 100 percent refund.
