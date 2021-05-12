NCL Unveils More Details for New Ship, the Norwegian Prima
Norwegian Cruise Line’s new class of ships – to debut in summer 2022 with the 3,215-guest Norwegian Prima – includes appreciably more deck space and sea views as well as an enhanced luxury Haven area aft.
Overall, the 142,500-gross-ton Norwegian Prima will offer the most outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship, the company said, including more pool deck space than other NCL ships, multiple infinity pools, and more outdoor walkways.
Sales on the new ship opened today. For itineraries, click here.
“Despite not having sailed in more than a year, we never stopped working and innovating, we never once pressed pause,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “In fact, we doubled down on our brand investment in order to deliver unforgettable guest experiences that go well beyond expectations.”
The Prima-class of ships are slightly smaller than other ships in the NCL fleet – for example, the Breakaway Plus Class ship Norwegian Bliss is 168,028 gross tons and accommodates more than 4,000 passengers.
“We were really thoughtful about creating a new class of vessels that focused on our guests first and really creating more incredible guest experiences as part of the sailing experience,” said Katina Athanasiou, chief sales officer for Norwegian Cruise Line.
The guest-first focus includes four pillars, she explained. They are having more wide-open spaces indoor and out, elevated service levels, thoughtful design in function and ease, and a variety of exceptional experiences.
“We looked at what size guests are looking for and we felt the sweet spot for this was in the 3,200-passenger range,” Athanasiou said.
Norwegian Prima will have 13 suite categories as well as large three-bedroom suites and the brand’s largest-ever inside, ocean-view and balcony staterooms, which include larger bathrooms and showers.
NCL reimagined The Waterfront found on other ships by doubling the space on the new 44,000-square-foot Ocean Boulevard.
“Ocean Boulevard is a whole walk-around complex around the ship with multiple spaces, leaving it up to guests to decide how they want to participate in the experience,” Athanasiou said.
Located on deck eight, Ocean Boulevard wraps around the entire deck. It will include an open-air marketplace called Indulge Food Hall, which will include a variety of eateries with a mix of indoor and outdoor seating.
The food hall will offer 11 venues including Coco’s, serving artisan sweet treats; Q Texas Smokehouse, for American comfort food and barbecue; Starbucks; Seaside Rotisserie, for an array of rotisserie-cooked dishes; Nudls, which will serve noodle dishes from around the world, from Italian to Thai cuisines; and Tamara, for classic Indian dishes and vegetarian options.
Other culinary choices will include The Latin Quarter, for classic Latin food with a twist; Tapas Food Truck with Spanish-inspired street food; Garden Kitchen, where guests can order customized salads with more than two dozen ingredients to select; Just Desserts, featuring classic dessert items such as pies and cakes; and Just Ice Cream.
Three restaurants will also be on Ocean Boulevard, again with both indoor and outdoor seating. They are Onda By Scarpetta, which is on Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Spirit, offering modern Italian cuisine; Los Lobos, the brand’s premium Mexican restaurant; and The Local Bar & Grill, a beach club atmosphere for cocktails and classic American cuisine.
Ocean Boulevard also will have new features, such as The Concourse outdoor sculpture garden with an art wall designed by David Harber and six installations by Alexander Krivosheiw – the seven sculptures are valued at over $2 million.
Infinity Beach will feature two infinity pools at the edge of the deck and two glass bridges for views over the water.
The Haven by Norwegian on the Norwegian Prima will span eight decks of suites and public areas in the aft area of the ship. The luxury ship-within-a-ship, keycard-access area will have 107 Haven suites near private elevators exclusively for Haven guests. These elevators rise directly into The Haven public areas on decks 16 and 17.
For the first time, every public area in The Haven offers sea and destination views. The expansive Haven Sundeck will boast an infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake and an outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.
“Not only is it large with 107 suites, we’ve expanded it to the entire width of ship, allowing for the most stunning views,” Athanasiou said.
The Haven also will have a restaurant and a lounge and bar.
