NCL Names First of Six New Ships Norwegian Prima

Theresa Norton May 10, 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line has named its next ship, due out in summer 2022, Norwegian Prima. It will be the first of six 142,500-gross-ton ships that can accommodate 3,215 passengers, double occupancy.
Formerly known as the Leonardo Project when it was introduced several years ago, the new ship class is NCL’s first in 10 years. The company will introduce a new Prima Class ship every year through 2027.
The Norwegian Prima offers cruise itineraries in the Caribbean, Bermuda and Iceland/Northern Europe. Sales open on May 12.
The ship will operate a series of inaugural cruises and, from Aug. 17 to Sept. 13, 2022, will sail on 10-day voyages from Amsterdam and Copenhagen to explore Northern Europe, Norwegian fjords and Baltic regions.
In December 2022, the Norwegian Prima will move to Port Canaveral to sail five-, seven- and nine-day Western Caribbean itineraries through March 2023. Ports of call include Cozumel, George Town, Ocho Rios and Great Stirrup Cay, the line’s private destination.
Then, the ship will sail from New York City from March to May 2023 on five- and seven-day cruises to Bermuda.
Then the ship will head back to Europe in May to operate a series of 10- and 11-day Norway and Iceland sailings from Reykjavik, Iceland, and Southampton, England, through Sept. 7.
Norwegian Prima will head back to the U.S. to operate a mix of Bermuda and Caribbean voyages before visiting Galveston, Texas, for the first time ever for NCL. From Nov. 19 to Dec. 3, 2023, Norwegian Prima will sail from Miami offering three, seven-day Western Caribbean cruises to Harvest Caye, the company’s private destination in Belize, as well as Cozumel and Roatan Island, Honduras.
More details on the ship will be released on May 12.
