March 16 2021

NCLH Cancels Cruises for Three Brands Through June 30

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton March 16, 2021

Oceania Cruises' Riviera cruise ship in Malta.
Oceania Cruises' Riviera in Malta. (Photo courtesy of Oceania Cruises)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. – which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises – canceled all departures through June 30, 2021.

The company said it continues to work to meet the requirements of the framework to resume sailing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited,” the company said in a press release.

For more information on refunds or future cruise credits, click here for NCL or here for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Oceania Cruises did not immediately post its latest refund/credit policy on its website.

Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
