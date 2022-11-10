New American Queen Voyages President Details Strategic Vision
American Queen Voyages' newly-appointed President Cindy D'Aoust is hitting the ground running, outlining her plans to keep the award-winning cruise company operating at the forefront of the industry, focusing on people like travel advisors as well as prestige and ports.
"American Queen Voyages is an established, storied cruise line and brand known for exemplary service and experiences,” D’Aoust said in a statement. "The opportunity moving forward is to further strengthen the reputation and relationships to continue on a growth trajectory. Working with the talented teams at AQV and Hornblower Group, I am confident in the leadership strategy that will help to make American Queen Voyages the top American-based cruise line of choice."
"One thing I have learned during my time in travel is the importance of the travel advisor,” added D'Aoust. "Travel professionals are the essential resource for our guests to discover the perfect itinerary and vessel, and at American Queen Voyages it will always be my priority to listen to our travel agent network and build strong, lasting relationships with our cruise travel partners."
American Queen Voyages plans to work with travel partners to take a deeper dive into guest preferences and strategically plan accordingly for future sailings, the company announced.
"The hospitable culture at American Queen Voyages is already exceptional and I plan to be a resource for our crew and staff to ensure their suggestions are heard so we can continue to offer elevated service aboard our vessels," said D'Aoust.
D'Aoust is also aiming to elevate the company’s image through a series of luxury-level upgrades to service, product enhancements and exclusive itinerary offerings, announcing upgrade enhancements planned for the cruise line's American Duchess vessel, which will sail the first half of 2023 before her extended layup begins in June 2023.
The new President is also seeking to find new ports for the company to sail to, with the economic impact for each port visited by American Queen Voyages sailings averaging $135 per person, per day.
"One of the amazing opportunities we have at AQV is to help our guests discover the beauty, history and people of America – both in major cities and smaller towns," she added. "Our strategy will incorporate thoughtful and deliberate ways to bring a positive economic impact to the American ports American Queen Voyages serves."
