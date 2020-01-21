New Atlas Ocean Line to Operate Five Ships by 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton January 21, 2020
Atlas Ocean Voyages, a new “luxe adventure” cruise line launching in mid-2021 with the 196-passenger World Navigator, will add four additional vessels by 2023.
The ships are being built by Atlas Ocean’s Portuguese parent company, Mystic Invest Holding Group, at the shipyard West Sea, in Viana do Castelo, Portugal.
World Navigator’s inaugural season is open for reservations, offering 10 itineraries ranging from seven to 15 nights throughout the Holy Land and Eastern Mediterranean, Western Mediterranean and the Black Sea.
“We’re happy to expand our fleet to five Luxe-Adventure cruise ships to sail under the Atlas Ocean Voyages brand,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of the Fort Lauderdale-based line. “The immediate and positive response from the travel advisor community and early sales of World Navigator’s inaugural 2021 season has played an important part in our decision to increase our capacity.”
World Navigator is currently under construction. World Traveller and World Seeker are scheduled to launch in 2022, and World Adventurer and World Discoverer will launch in 2023.
Atlas Ocean ships will each have 98 suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private veranda. Fares include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, standard Wi-Fi, gratuities, meals and snacks and shore excursions in select ports on every itinerary.
The polar-class ships will be equipped with state-of-the-art hybrid engines, shore-side plug-in power systems and a hybrid-electric jet propulsion system that ensures the ships won’t damage polar ecosystems when stationary.
“The four additions to our Luxe-Adventure fleet will allow us to significantly expand our collection of global adventures and offer more group and charter opportunities to meet growing demand,” said Brandon Townsley, vice president of sales and trade partnerships. “We welcome all travel advisors to join the Luxe-Adventure movement and register as an Atlas Advisor at AtlasOceanVoyages.com.”
For more information, call 844-442-8527 or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.
For more information on Mediterranean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS