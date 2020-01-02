All-Inclusive Atlas Ocean Voyages Opens Inaugural 2021 Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton January 02, 2020
The new Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering travel agent commissions of 15 percent and consumer savings of up to $2,000 for the inaugural season of its 196-passenger World Navigator, which is scheduled to begin sailing on July 17, 2021.
The “Luxe-Adventure” brand revealed its inaugural season will include 10 itineraries, ranging from seven to 15 nights throughout the Holy Lands and the Mediterranean and Black seas. The World Navigator will call at a total of 66 unique destinations.
To mark the inaugural deployment, Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering travel advisors an additional 3 percent bonus commission for a total of 15 percent.
The bonus commission and consumer savings are combinable and applicable for all new bookings made from Jan. 2 through March 31, 2020, aboard all inaugural sailings. Fares are based on double occupancy; applicable for first and second berths; and subject to availability.
Norwegian Cruise Line Eliminates Single-Use Plastic Beverage...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Offers Discounts for 2020 Wave...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Upgrades Dress Code to Ban Offensive...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
“Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering a 3 percent inaugural bonus commission, on top of our standard 12, for an elevated commission total of 15 percent,” said Brandon Townsley, vice president of sales and trade partnerships. “We greatly appreciate travel advisors for their indispensable role in creating unforgettable, personalized, and exciting vacations. Small is the new big, and our small and understated elegant World Navigator will deliver big returns for our travel advisor partners.”
Travelers are offered early-booking savings up to $2,000 per stateroom or suite, 50-percent-reduced deposit, and an additional 5 percent savings for sailing consecutive voyages.
World Navigator’s inaugural voyage departs from Valletta, Malta, to Athens (Piraeus), Greece. The 11-night itinerary includes Zakynthos, Olympia (Katakolon), Elafonisos, Chania, Sitia, Lindos (Rhodes) and Mykonos/Delos, Greece, as well as Noto (Syracuse), Italy; and Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey.
Subsequent voyages include the July 28 seven-night voyage from Athens and calls at Ephesus; Nessebar, Bulgaria; Bucharest (Constanta), Romania; and two nights in Odessa, Ukraine. An optional excursion is a two-day overland tour to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. The following nine-night voyage, departing Aug. 4, circumnavigates the Black Sea, with calls at Novorossiysk, Russia, from where guests have the option to visit Moscow; Batumi, Georgia; and Sinop and Amasra, Turkey. The voyage features an overnight in Sochi, Russia and concludes with an overnight in Istanbul, Turkey.
Next are three nine- to 15-night Holy Lands voyages. All itineraries feature overnights in Jerusalem (Haifa) and Masada (Ashdod).
The World Navigator then will sail two seven-night Mediterranean voyages, departing Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, followed by a 17-night transatlantic departing Lisbon on Oct. 4, and concluding with an overnight in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Atlas Ocean Voyages is an all-inclusive, casually elegant cruise brand. The World Navigator has 98 suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private veranda. Fares include accommodations, gratuities, meals and snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and one or more free shore excursions.
For more information, call 844-442-8527 or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.
For more information on Europe, Mediterranean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS