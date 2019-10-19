New Top-Deck Suites Debut on Sky Princess
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Theresa Norton October 18, 2019
Princess Cruises’ new 3,660-guest Sky Princess, now operating a shakedown voyage in the Adriatic Sea, debuts two stunning new suites perched high up on Deck 18.
The Sky Suites, each measuring about 1,873 square feet including a massive balcony, boast 270-degree views and are directly across from the 300-square-foot LED movie screen over the main pool deck.
The Sky Suites have two bedrooms, en suite bathrooms, and a sofa bed, so each can sleep five people.
The expansive accommodations are proving popular. “High demand has caused limited availability, although there is some availability for summer Europe and fall Caribbean,” a Princess spokeswoman said. Sky Suite fares for a seven-day cruise start at $7,000 per person.
The suites include the services of a pre-cruise shoreside concierge who will help customize the vacation before arrival and a Suite Experience Manager who will assist once onboard.
Sky Suites come with all sorts of additional perks, including reserved seating in the Princess Theater, complimentary access to The Enclave spa thermal suite and hydro-therapy pool, reserved bungalow at Princess Cays, premium Champagne upon arrival, two full bottle bar set-up and mixers, complimentary Maître d’ wine tasting, private shopping concierge, telescope for Discovery Stargazing, complimentary Ultimate Balcony Breakfast and Dinner, a Nespresso machine and a Dyson hairdryer.
Guests can even choose from a selection of movies to watch from their private balconies on the jumbo screen.
Sky Princess is the first ship designed from the ground up as a Princess MedallionClass ship. The 143,700-ton Royal-class ship features an evolution of the design platform used for the first two ships in the class. The MedallionClass ship means 4 million feet of cable and 8,000 sensors give passengers a land-like connectivity “as good or better than any hotel,” said Rai Caluori, executive vice president of fleet operations.
Sky Princess will operate its first revenue cruise on October 20, sailing from Athens, Greece, to Barcelona, Spain. It will sail a series of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in North America on December 1, 2019, for a season of Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale.
