No Clear Guidance From CDC on Conditional Sail Order
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff March 23, 2021
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky was in the hot seat regarding when cruise ships could sail again in Alaska.
In a recent senate hearing, Sentator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) cited the state’s successful vaccination program in highlighting the ability of the state to handle visitors. However, she pointed out that most arrive by cruise ship and asked for a timeline on the implementation of the Conditional Sail Order.
Walensky noted that she couldn’t provide an answer due to it being an “interagency decision,” but when pressed, she didn’t know specifically which other agencies would be weighing in on the timeline.
“I believe Department of Transportation. There are numerous others that are making these decisions,” she said.
Murkowski noted that a timeline on this matter was imperative to the survival of many Alaska businesses.
“Do they open up, or do they acknowledge that this is going to be the second season in a year where they will have nothing and effectively know whether to shutter their operations now?” Murkowski asked.
Walensky noted that the CDC did not take the situation lightly but was not able to provide any further information.
The Conditional Sail Order replaced the No Sail Order and allowed for a phased-in return for cruise ship operations. The plan called for test voyages and Conditional Sailing Certificates, but progress has been slow to non-existent, barely moving beyond the first phase.
The slow progress is leading some cruise lines to turn to operating ships out of Caribbean ports to resume sailing again; however, that is not an option in Alaska.
