Norwegian Cruise Brands Extend Suspension Through July 31

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton May 20, 2020

Norwegian Spirit docked in Malaga, Spain
PHOTO: Norwegian Spirit docked in Malaga, Spain. (photo via Roberto/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) extended its suspension of voyages from July 1 to July 31 for its three cruise brands to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

NCLH brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The company said it will continue to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and global public health authorities to take precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited.

Guests currently booked on voyages with embarkation dates between July 1 and July 31, 2020, are asked to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.

Guests who had an active reservation on a suspended cruise can receive a 125 or 150 percent refund in the form of a future cruise credit, although policies vary slightly depending on the brand and departure dates. They can also request a refund.

For specifics, please click here for Norwegian Cruise Line, here for Oceania Cruises and here for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The three NCLH cruise companies have a combined fleet of 28 ships with about 59,150 berths. The parent company plans to introduce nine additional ships through 2027.

