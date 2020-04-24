NCLH Brands Reset Target Date to Resume Cruising July 1
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton April 24, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reset its target date to resume operations to July 1. The company – which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises – previously suspended operations through May 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are committed to taking all appropriate actions to combat the spread of COVID-19 and as such, have extended our global voyage suspension through June 30,” said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of NCLH. “We continue to work closely and in partnership with the U.S. CDC, global public health authorities and local, state and federal governments to build upon our already rigorous health and safety protocols to ensure that our brands are ready to safely resume operations with these new protocols in place. Our teams are working around the clock to do what is right by our loyal guests and valued travel partners and we greatly appreciate their understanding as we continue to adapt to the ever-evolving global health environment.”
The cruise brands are offering refunds or future cruise credits.
Norwegian Cruise Line is offering credits of 125 percent (for departures March 18 to June 30, 2020) or 150 percent (for departures March 13-17). The credits can be applied toward any voyage through Dec. 31, 2022.
Those who rebook by May 15 get an additional 20 percent discount on cruises embarking between Oct. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2022. For more information, click here.
Regent Seven Seas is offering a 125 percent future cruise credit, which can be applied to an existing reservation or a new reservation made within one year for a voyage before Dec. 31, 2022.
Guests with active reservations canceled on April 10 must submit refund requests no later than April 29, 2020. Guests booked on cruises canceled on April 24 must submit refund requests no later than May 8, 2020. For details, click here.
Oceania Cruises had not yet posted its refund policy shortly after the NCLH cancellation announcement the morning of April 24.
