Norwegian Cruise Line Launches Month-Long Women’s Empowerment Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood March 10, 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line announced the launch of a month-long effort encouraging team members to honor the 110th anniversary of International Women’s Day.
To celebrate, the cruise line is using a message of empowerment, asking employees to “Step Up, Speak Up, Stand Up, and Never, Ever Give Up.”
Norwegian will be hosting speed-mentoring sessions throughout March, as well as hosting conversations with female leaders and encouraging employees to share their empowerment stories and appreciation for their co-workers.
“Given our year-long suspension of sailing and all that implies, we are happy to take this time to recognize and celebrate the women across our organization who are helping see us through this unprecedented time, and who will inevitably help lead us into a future characterized by innovation and success,” Norwegian CEO Harry Sommer said.
“Today, and every day, we want to empower all of our team members to challenge the status quo and rise to the occasion all challenges pose,” Sommer continued.
Employees of the cruise line will also be treated to a special event featuring popular radio hosts Danielle Monaro and Medha Gandhi of Elvis Duran and The Morning Show. Norwegian’s leaders are sharing personal messages of empowerment and inspiring team members to do the same.
Norwegian president Frank Del Rio recently revealed the cruise line was optimistic sailings would resume soon thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise and the number of cases in decline. Del Rio went on to say the cruise industry could be heading for something of a “boom time” as pent-up demand is finally unleashed.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS