Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals New Destinations on Voyages Into 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton May 11, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line has opened voyages for 2021 through 2023, which include over 20 new destinations, including Antarctica, Greenland and South Africa.
The company will begin operating roundtrip voyages from Cape Town, South Africa, in late 2021 on the Norwegian Jade. The ship will operate 12-day sailings from December 2021 through January 2022 to Luderitz and Walvis Bay, Namibia, and Durban and Richard’s Bay, South Africa. The ship will overnight at Richard’s Bay and Cape Town.
NCL operations are on hold now due to the Covid-19 pandemic; the target date to resume cruising now is July 1.
Other notable itineraries:
—The 2,348-passenger Norwegian Star will sail through Antarctica during a season of 14-day voyages from Buenos Aires, Argentina, beginning in 2021. The cruises will visit five ports of call across Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and the Falkland Islands, including a sailing by Deception Island and Elephant Island/Cape Lookout. (Cruise ships carrying more than 500 passengers are not allowed to make landings and disembark passengers, according to the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators.)
—The Norwegian Star’s July 14 and July 25, 2022, Northern Europe sailings make the brand’s debut in Greenland with calls to Nuuk, Qaqortoq and Nanortalik during two 10- and 11-day sailings from Reykjavik, Iceland.
—The Norwegian Sun will sail in Asia starting in November 2021, becoming the first in the fleet to visit Nagoya, Beppu and Himeji Japan; Manila and Coron, Philippines; Kota Kinabalu and Melaka, Malaysia; Muara, Brunei; and Kampot, Cambodia.
“At this moment, we are in our respective corners of the world destination daydreaming,” said Harry Sommer, NCL president and CEO. “We wanted to use this time to provide our loyal guests with the best-of-the-best itineraries. We’ll set sail to more than 20 new incredible destinations including Antarctica, Greenland and South Africa while also sailing to the over 300 destinations our guests have come to love. This time around, we’re giving our guests more time to plan their long-awaited vacations as well as additional extraordinary ports-of-call. We can’t wait for them to experience these vacations of a lifetime.”
For a list of the new 2021 to 2023 itineraries, click here.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, Antarctica, Greenland, South Africa
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS