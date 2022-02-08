Norwegian Cruise Line Updates SailSafe Policies
Norwegian Cruise Line has made changes to its SailSafe policies that relax mask-wearing and vaccination policies as the Omicron variant subsides around the U.S. and the world.
Through February 28, 2022, All guests and crew are required to wear masks onboard while indoors and maintain physical distance.
Starting March 1, 2022, face coverings will no longer be required while onboard. They will still, however, be recommended but the wearing of masks will be at the discretion of the customer.
The rules are different for European sailings where masks are still required indoors and outdoors when physical distance cannot be maintained.
The cruise line has also made changes to its vaccination policies and will allow children under the age of 5 to sail. All guests age 5 and up will need to be fully vaccinated at the time of the cruise.
Testing updates starting March 1, 2022, include required proof of a negative, medically supervised COVID-19 test within two days prior to departure. Norwegian has eliminated the need for a pre-departure test at the terminal.
Supervised at-home tests are now allowed (such as those offered by emed.com). The cruise line has also partnered with Inspired Diagnostics to provide FDA-approved, proctored, in-home antigen testing for our guests.
