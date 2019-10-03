Norwegian's Andy Stuart to Step Down as President, CEO at End of 2019
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Patrick Clarke October 03, 2019
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has announced that Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Andy Stuart will step down from his role on December 31, 2019.
Harry Sommer, current President, International for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, will take over as Stuart's successor. Stuart, who joined Norwegian more than three decades ago, will remain with the company as a senior advisor through March 31, 2020, to ensure a smooth transition.
"I could only have dreamed about my journey at Norwegian when I joined the company in 1988 and am extremely fortunate to have witnessed firsthand the incredible evolution of this pioneering brand," Stuart said in a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement. "I am honored to have played a role in the leadership position Norwegian now holds in this incredible industry and continue to be proud of the commitment, dedication and passion of our team for delivering a best-in-class vacation experience."
"I have worked closely with Harry and am confident he is the right person to take the helm and continue the journey for Norwegian Cruise Line."
In his current role as President, International for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Sommer is responsible for all sales, marketing, public relations and office operations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises in all markets outside of the U.S. and Canada.
"Andy and I have worked closely together over the last several years and I am humbled and honored to follow in his footsteps and lead this renowned brand," said Sommer, in a statement of his own. "I look forward to working with all of our incredible partners worldwide, building off the strong position the brand holds today and charting the strategy for the next phase of Norwegian’s journey."
Norwegian credited Stuart for playing a key role in many of the cruise line's biggest achievements, including the rollout of its popular Freestyle Cruising offering giving guests the freedom and flexibility to dine where and when they like. The company also recently announced plans to replace all single-use plastic bottles across its fleet by January 1, 2020.
The leadership change will come just over one month after the launch of Norwegian Encore, which Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. President and CEO Frank Del Rio called "the last ship in the most successful ship class in the company’s history."
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS